June 18, 2026 2:16 PM हिंदी

Sanjana Sanghi shares first glimpses of her ‘months-in-the-making’ project

Sanjana Sanghi shares first glimpses of her ‘months-in-the-making’ project

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Actress Sanjana Sanghi, on Thursday, took to social media to share first glimpses of her “months-in-the-making” project.

Sharing a series of her pictures on Instagram, the ‘Rockstar’ actress reflected on the experience as something dreamlike. Alongside the pictures, Sanjana wrote, “Some days are dipped in dreams, this was one of them. Here’s a few first glimpses of a journey that’s been months in the making.” In the photos, Sanghi can be seen making a style statement in a white top and matching trousers, paired with a chic jacket. The actress is seen striking different poses for the camera.

Last year, Sanjana Sanghi spoke about whether the makers were working on a sequel of ‘Dhak Dhak.’ She told IANS, “People showered a lot of love on Netflix to our film 'Dhak Dhak' and because of that we are coming up with a sequel, which I am very very excited about.”

When asked whether her limited film choices were due to her focus on social work, Sanjana said that she was not deliberately doing fewer films. She explained, “I am not intentionally doing fewer films. It has been four years since my debut, and I have been a part of four projects ever since- we also faced a worldwide pandemic (coronavirus) within that time. Additionally, our industry has been going through a rough patch ever since last year- so, as young actors, we also have to adjust to those changing scenarios.”

“The intention is to do work all the time and lots of it. Even if I do four films in a year, social work will still be my focus. We are all waiting for our industry to be good and healthy again so that the ball can get rolling in the same way that it was before.”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Janhvi Kapoor shares peaceful moments from her ‘happy place’

Janhvi Kapoor shares peaceful moments from her ‘happy place’

Vikram Bhatt could sense the change in horizon of Hindi cinema with ‘Kasoor’

Vikram Bhatt could sense the change in horizon of Hindi cinema with ‘Kasoor’

Anil Ravipudi's film featuring Venkatesh, Kalyan Ram goes on floors with pooja (Photo Credit: Shine Screen Studios/X)

Anil Ravipudi's film featuring Venkatesh, Kalyan Ram goes on floors with pooja; Keerthy Suresh, Krithi Shetty come onboard film unit

Lil Nas X opens up about his bipolar diagnosis: I'm living life on extreme hard mode

Lil Nas X opens up about his bipolar diagnosis: I'm living life on extreme hard mode

‘Ishan’s ability to adapt and improve makes him special’: Graeme Swann

'Ishan’s ability to adapt and improve makes him special': Graeme Swann

Parag Tyagi begins 21-day sadhana in memory of Shefali Jariwala on her first death anniversary as per Hindu calendar

Parag Tyagi begins 21-day sadhana in memory of Shefali Jariwala on her first death anniversary as per Hindu calendar

Women’s T20 WC: NZ, Ireland eye crucial win to avoid group-stage elimination (Preview)

Women’s T20 WC: NZ, Ireland eye crucial win to avoid group-stage elimination (Preview)

US envoy Gor, HM Shah discuss enhancing cooperation to combat terrorism

US envoy Gor, HM Shah discuss enhancing cooperation to combat terrorism

'Selection committee deserves credit for spotting Gurnoor Brar’s potential': Gavaskar

'Selection committee deserves credit for spotting Gurnoor Brar’s potential': Gavaskar

Kriti Sanon on wanting to do a movie like Cocktail 2: Wanted to see a fresh young film with messy characters

Kriti Sanon on wanting to do a movie like Cocktail 2: Wanted to see a fresh young film with messy characters