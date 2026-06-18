Sanjana Sanghi shares first glimpses of her ‘months-in-the-making’ project

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Actress Sanjana Sanghi, on Thursday, took to social media to share first glimpses of her “months-in-the-making” project.

Sharing a series of her pictures on Instagram, the ‘Rockstar’ actress reflected on the experience as something dreamlike. Alongside the pictures, Sanjana wrote, “Some days are dipped in dreams, this was one of them. Here’s a few first glimpses of a journey that’s been months in the making.” In the photos, Sanghi can be seen making a style statement in a white top and matching trousers, paired with a chic jacket. The actress is seen striking different poses for the camera.

Last year, Sanjana Sanghi spoke about whether the makers were working on a sequel of ‘Dhak Dhak.’ She told IANS, “People showered a lot of love on Netflix to our film 'Dhak Dhak' and because of that we are coming up with a sequel, which I am very very excited about.”

When asked whether her limited film choices were due to her focus on social work, Sanjana said that she was not deliberately doing fewer films. She explained, “I am not intentionally doing fewer films. It has been four years since my debut, and I have been a part of four projects ever since- we also faced a worldwide pandemic (coronavirus) within that time. Additionally, our industry has been going through a rough patch ever since last year- so, as young actors, we also have to adjust to those changing scenarios.”

“The intention is to do work all the time and lots of it. Even if I do four films in a year, social work will still be my focus. We are all waiting for our industry to be good and healthy again so that the ball can get rolling in the same way that it was before.”

--IANS

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