October 24, 2026 12:47 PM हिंदी

Sania Mirza calls Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal the best pickleball players ever on ‘Serving It Up with Sania’

Sania Mirza says ‘spent years smashing on the tennis court, now enjoying new innings’ as podcaster with ‘Serving It Up with Sania’

Mumbai, October 24 (IANS) Tennis star Sania Mirza praised actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal for their pickleball skills, calling them the best players to have featured on her show ‘Serving It Up with Sania’ across its seasons.

The first episode of the podcast’s second season features Sonakshi and Zaheer, who joined Sania for a game of pickleball before opening up about their relationship, marriage and working together.

Praising their performance on the court, Sania said, “You guys were the best pickleball players we've had now for all the seasons that we've had.”

The episode also sees the couple sharing anecdotes about their seven-year relationship, their first five-and-a-half-hour conversation and how they navigate working together as a married couple.

Speaking about romancing her husband on screen, Sonakshi said, “For me, romancing on screen is the toughest thing ever. So when it’s with your own husband, then it’s fine. It just eases you out when you have your person around you. But of course, when we are at work, it’s time to work.”

Sonakshi also spoke about travelling, saying, “I love doing that because all my life I’ve had to travel for work, like 25–30 weeks. So I was like, I don’t want to do anything.”

Sania, meanwhile, has returned with the second season of her podcast after the response to its first instalment. Speaking about her journey as a podcaster, she said she has come to enjoy conversations that allow her to know people beyond their public image.

“When I first tried my hand at podcasting, I wasn't sure how much I would enjoy it. But over time, I realised how much I love having these conversations and getting to know people beyond what we see of them publicly. The success and response to Season 1 gave me even more reason to come back with Season 2. I've spent years smashing it on the tennis court, and now I'm enjoying this new innings as a podcaster. We have a fantastic lineup this season, and I'm looking forward to audiences discovering these conversations,” she said.

The first episode of Season 2 of ‘Serving It Up with Sania’, featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, is now available on the show’s YouTube channel.

–IANS

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