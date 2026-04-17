Sandra Bullock on AI: Have to use it in a really constructive, creative way

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Hollywood star Sandra Bullock is embracing the use of artificial intelligence in the industry and said that “we have to use it in a really constructive and creative way, make it our friend”.

The Oscar winner recently stressed that her fellow movie and TV professionals “have to lean into” this wave of AI in the industry, as she reacted to fans’ AI-generated trailers for Practical Magic 2, reports deadline.com.

“Well, there could be worse with my image. Sorry,” she quipped at the CNBC Changemakers Summit.

The actress added: “But it’s here. We have to observe it. We have to understand it. We have to lean into it. We have to use it in a really constructive and creative way, make it our friend.” She said that one has to be cautious and aware before using AI.

“We have to be incredibly cautious and aware of it because there are people who will use it for evil and not good. I do feel that there’s a place for it,” she said. Warner Bros Motion Pictures Co-Chair and CEO Pam Abdy was also reluctantly embracing of the fan videos.

“I know it’s not great, but its also exciting. Because that means that there’s a desire for it and that means that people want to come and play with the movie,” she said.

Bullock and Nicole Kidman reunite for Practical Magic 2 after starring in the 1998 romantic fantasy, recently debuting the trailer for the sequel at CinemaCon.

Talking about the actress, Bullock's filmography spans both comedy and drama. She made her acting debut in the 1987 thriller Hangmen with a minor role. She was then seen in films such as Demolition Man, Speed, While You Were Sleeping, A Time to Kill, Hope Floats, Miss Congeniality, Two Weeks Notice, The Proposal, The Heat, Ocean's 8, The Lost City, Crash, The Unforgivable, Premonition, Bird Box, The Blind Side and Gravity.

--IANS

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