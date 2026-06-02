India hands over humanitarian aid to Ukraine's health ministry

Kyiv, June 2 (IANS) Humanitarian aid sent by the India was handed over to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine on Tuesday by the Charge D’affaires of the Indian Embassy in Ukraine.

“Shri Dinesh Bhardwaj, Cd'A, handed over the humanitarian aid sent by the Government of India, comprising medicines for viral Hepatitis C (HCV) treatment, to the Public Health Centre, Ministry of Health of Ukraine today at Embassy premises,” the Embassy of India in Kyiv wrote on X.

India has sent several consignments of humanitarian aid to Ukraine in recent years.

According to the Embassy, India had also sent diagnostic medical equipment in 2024 as the 16th consignment of humanitarian aid.

“Amb. Harsh Jain handed over 16th consignment of humanitarian aid from India comprising diagnostic medical equipment for two hospitals in the Sumy Region to Ms. Mariia Karchevych, Dy. Health Minister, who thanked India for the assistance,” posted in February, 2024.

In August of 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented four BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri) Cubes to the Government of Ukraine. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Prime Minister for the humanitarian assistance. The Cubes will help in expeditious treatment of the injured and contribute to saving precious lives.

Each BHISHM Cube consists of medicines and equipment for the first line of care for all kinds of injuries and medical situations. It also includes surgical equipment for a basic operating room that can manage 10-15 basic surgeries per day. The Cube has the capacity to handle about 200 cases of diverse nature in emergency situations such as trauma, bleeding, burns, fractures, etc. It can also generate its own power and oxygen in limited amounts.

A team of experts from India has been deployed to provide initial training to the Ukrainian side to operate the Cube.

The gesture underscores India’s continued commitment to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

–IANS

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