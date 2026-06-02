Kangana Ranaut on 'Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata': Don't underestimate the power of ordinary people

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Ahead of the theatrical release of Kangana Ranaut-led "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata" on June 12, the makers unveiled the gripping trailer of the drama on Tuesday.

The preview shows Kangana as a dedicated staff nurse who is not taken seriously at home and is even sometimes dismissed by her patients.

However, when terror strikes, she ends up saving a lot of lives with her presence of mind, grit, and moral clarity that becomes a lifeline for hundreds. The trailer goes to show her quiet transformation from an overlooked caregiver to a pillar of strength.

This change brings out the core idea of the movie— heroism does not announce itself; it simply shows up.

Shedding light on her next, Kangana said, “So many of us make the mistake of underestimating the power of ordinary people capable of extraordinary courage. The trailer touches upon a truth that while medical training can be taught, bravery cannot. The will to stand your ground in the face of fear, the instinct to serve humanity, and the grit to honour the oath nurses take… all of that comes from within. It comes from a belief that what you do matters, even if no one is watching, even if no one applauds."

"These nurses and ward boys did not see themselves as heroes; they simply believed that their duty was bigger than their fear. That belief saved lives. And that's the essence of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata," the 'Queen' actress added.

Along with Kangana, "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata" enjoys an ensemble cast featuring Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan, along with others.

Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios), the film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in collaboration with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Distributed by Pen Marudhar, "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata" is set to release in theatres on June 12.

--IANS

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