FIFA World Cup: Ghana names squad without injured Kudus; Sadio Mane in Senegal squad

Accra/Dakar, June 2 (IANS) Ghana and Senegal, two of the top countries from Africa, named their 26-man squads for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, confirming the presence of some of the Continent's big names in the mega event.

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz on Tuesday announced a 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, picking a balanced group with experienced and young players.

The squad, which contains few surprises, features three goalkeepers, nine defenders, seven midfielders, and seven forwards, with most of the Black Stars' key players included alongside several young talents recently called up.

Mohammed Kudus and Alexander Djiku are the two notable absentees, with both missing out through injury.

Making its fifth World Cup appearance, Ghana has been drawn in Group L with Panama, England, and Croatia. The Black Stars will open their campaign against Panama on June 17 before facing England and Croatia.

Ghana reached the quarterfinals in 2010 but failed to advance beyond the group stage in their last two World Cup appearances, in Brazil and Qatar.

Sadio Mane in the Senegal squad

Former Liverpool and Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane will be the top attraction in Senegal's 26-member squad shortlisted for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. The 34-year-old Mane plays as a left winger for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

The 26-man shortlist includes three goalkeepers, eight defenders, seven midfielders, and eight forwards. Senegal will compete in Group I alongside France, Norway, and Iraq.

The following 26 men will comprise the Senegal squad picked by head coach Pape Thiaw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Mory Diaw, Yehvann Diouf.

Defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Niakhate, Mamadou Sarr, Abdoulaye Seck, Krepin Diatta, Antoine Mendy, Ismail Jakobs, El Hadj Malick Diouf.

Midfielders: Idrissa Gana Gueye, Lamine Camara, Pape Gueye, Pape Matar Sarr, Habib Diarra, Bara Sapoko Ndiaye, Pathe Ciss.

Forwards: Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr, Iliman Ndiaye, Nicolas Jackson, Cherif Ndiaye, Bamba Dieng, Ibrahima Mbaye, Assane Diao.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first edition to feature 48 teams, including a record 10 African representatives.

--IANS

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