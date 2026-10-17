Sandra Bullock on 28 years of ‘Practical Magic’: At its heart, it was a story about how we choose to love courageously

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Hollywood star Sandra Bullock on Friday celebrated 28 years of her 1998 fantasy romantic drama ‘Practical Magic’, reflecting on how the film, which initially received a polarised response from critics, went on to become a beloved story about love, heartbreak and courage.

Bullock took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures and videos from the 1998 American fantasy romantic comedy drama film based on the 1995 novel by Alice Hoffman.

“28 years ago today, the first Practical Magic premiered. It was quite polarizing, with critics saying it had too many women, a tone that couldn’t quite find its footing, and was somehow too scary for children and too childish for adults. But what it was, at its heart, was a story about how we choose to love courageously, even in the face of heartbreak,” Bullock wrote as the caption.

The actress honoured the original film and encouraged fans to continue being courageous with their hearts.

She wrote: “Somewhere along the way, it found its audience and became something far greater than any of us could have imagined. Now, 28 years later, there’s another chapter to the story with Practical Magic 2.”

The actress said that the new chapter, which is the new installment, is full of women.

“This new chapter is still full of women, maybe a little too scary for children, and just the right amount of childish for adults. As Alice Hoffman wrote, “My darling girl, when are you going to realize that being normal is not necessarily a virtue? It rather denotes a lack of courage. Today, I want to honor the first film.”

Bullock added: “Happy Practical Magic Day to those who celebrate, don’t stop being courageous with your heart.”

The film was directed by Griffin Dunne and stars Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, Dianne Wiest, Stockard Channing, and Aidan Quinn. Bullock and Kidman play sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, descended from a long line of witches.

Raised by their aunts after their parents' death from a family curse, the sisters are taught the uses of practical magic as they grow up. Years later, they must use their magic to destroy the evil spirit of Gillian's abusive boyfriend before it kills them.

--IANS

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