Sandip Soparrkar shares interesting anecdote about performing with Dharmendra’s family

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Renowned choreographer and actor Sandip Soparrkar opened up about his long-standing association with the Dharmendra family.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the actor shared that the Dharmendra family is very dear to him. He mentioned that Esha Deol is his student, and he has been performing with the family for almost ten years. When asked about his close bond with Dharmendra’s family, Sandip praised Dharmendra as a man with a “golden heart” and expressed his eagerness to see him back at rehearsals and pujas.

“Absolutely. Dharmendra ji’s family is very dear to me. Esha is my student, and I’ve been performing with them for nearly a decade — I play Shiva, and she portrays Ganga. I sincerely hope and pray for Dharam ji’s speedy recovery. He’s a wonderful man with a golden heart, and I can’t wait to see him back at our rehearsals and pujas,” shared Sandip Soparrkar.

Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital on November 12. Following his release, Sunny Deol’s team issued a statement confirming that the veteran actor would continue his treatment at home and appealed to the public and media to respect the family’s privacy during this time.

Meanwhile, speaking of Sandip Soparrkar, he will next be seen in the upcoming Kannada film debut in ‘Koragajja.’ Talking about his role, the Indian-Latin choreographer -actor said, “In Koragajja, I play a Daiva called Guliga Deva — a very ferocious deity known for his aggressive and fiery nature. He is believed to eat chicken and is known for his intense energy. I felt deeply humbled when Sudhir sir asked me to portray this role because I had never done something like this before. This is my first Kannada film; though I’ve worked in other languages, this experience feels truly special.”

“Performing something that is so culturally rich and traditionally rooted is an absolute honour. While shooting the song, I had some incredible spiritual experiences — there were moments when I genuinely felt the presence of the deity within my dance. Before performing, I prayed to Guliga, even though I’m not a follower of the deity, asking him to bless me so I could do justice to the role. I hope audiences can feel the dedication and hard work we’ve poured into it.”

“Koragajja,” produced under the banners of Druthi Creations and Success Films, will star Kabir Bedi, Sandip Soparrkar, and South Indian actors Shruti, Bhavya, and Naveen Padil.

