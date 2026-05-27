Sandhya Mridul asks to ‘carry your own pots’ due to no toilets on Delhi-Dehradun expressway, takes a sarcastic dig

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actress Sandhya Mridul shared a hilarious yet sarcastic video while travelling from Delhi to Dehradun, on Tuesday.

The actress, without mincing words, in her trademark style spoke about the newly developed expressway and pointed out the lack of proper restroom facilities on the long route.

Calling the road “amazing” and “stunning,” the actress said the expressway has significantly reduced travel time and made the journey far more convenient.

Simultaneously, she also highlighted how travellers still struggle because rest areas and toilets are yet to be properly developed.

In the video shared by the actress on her social media account, Sandhya can be heard saying, “It’s an amazing, amazing expressway between Delhi and Dehradun. I mean it’s really cut down the driving time, it’s stunning, it’s just so convenient.” She then humourously added, “I’m so happy that I carry my own pot, because there’s no toilets on the way.”

Further, taking a witty dig at the planning, the actress further said there are signboards mentioning rest areas, but the actual facilities are still not ready.

Sandhya continued her sarcastic commentary saying, “Amazing planning, amazing expressway. Just carry your own pots and all will be well.”

The actress has always been vocal about issues that are concerning to the society.

Earlier, Sandhya had expressed her thoughts on the AQI level that had been a matter of concern amongst many citizens of various states, a few months ago.

The actress, in her video shared on her social media account, can be heard asking everybody to not overreact and enjoy the weather.

“Stop overreacting and please relax. It's not lung cancer causing AQI or whatever. It's just some respiratory disease that you are going to get. So it's all okay. Enjoy the weather,” said Sandhya in the video.

For the uninitiated, on the professional front, Sandhya Mridul has been a part of the film fraternity for over two decades. She was seen in Saathiya along with Rani Mukerji. Her TV show Swabhimaan was a superhit and proved her acting prowess.

—IANS

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