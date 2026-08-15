Sandhu, Sharma miss cut in Danish Golf Championship

Great Northern Kerteminde (Denmark), Aug 15 (IANS) The struggle continued for both Yuvraj Sandhu and Shubhankar Sharma as both the Indian golfers missed the cut at the Danish Golf Championship in Great Northern, Kerteminde, Funen, Denmark.

Sandhu shot 72-71 and still missed out by one for his fourth straight missed cut, while Sharma has made just one cut on the DP World Tour since the first week of March, and that was T-65 at the Turkish Airlines Open.

The duo hopes for a reversal next week at the Nexo Championships.

Meanwhile, Cameron Adam and Antoine Rozner both fired course records on day two to share the lead heading into the weekend.

Frenchman Félix Mory had set the mark with a 65 in round one, but countryman Rozner bettered that on Friday with a 64 to set the target at 11 under par.

It looked for a long time like the three-time DP World Tour winner would lead alone after 36 holes, but Scot Adam had other ideas, birdieing the par-three 18th to lower the mark once again with a nine-under 63 and join him at the top of the leaderboard.

Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson sits in third place on ten under par, a shot clear of Julian Perico, who became the first Peruvian to make the cut in a DP World Tour event, England's Matthew Jordan, Frenchman Romain Langasque, South African Brandon Stone and American Caleb Surratt.

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and Chinese teenager Yanhan Zhou share ninth place on eight under.

Earlier on the opening day, Shubhankar Sharma was almost sure to miss the cut after a round of 2-over-par 74 on the first day of the Danish Golf Championship.

Also struggling was Sandhu, whose even-par 72 included three birdies, a closing double and a bogey earlier on. He was T-75.

Sharma had four birdies against six bogeys as his struggles in the season continued.

Frenchman Félix Mory matched the lowest round of his DP World Tour career and set a course record to lead after day one of the Danish Golf Championship.

The Frenchman posted a seven-under-par round of 65 at Great Northern to move one shot clear of home favourite Lucas Bjerregaard and South African Brandon Stone.

--IANS

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