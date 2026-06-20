Sanam Shetty: What is stopping the makers to mention the lead heroine's name on the poster?

Chennai, June 20 (IANS) Actress Sanam Shetty has taken exception to a poster of director Venky Atluri’s much awaited film, ‘Vishwanath & Sons’, featuring actors Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in the lead, as the poster in question did not feature the name of Mamitha Baiju, who plays the heroine in the film.

The makers of ‘Vishwanath & Sons’ on Friday released the first single from the film, 'Pattampoochi', much to the delight of fans and film buffs. While the poster announcing the release of the single had Suriya's name in it, it did not have Mamitha Baiju's name.

Taking exception to this gender inequality, actress Sanam Shetty, quoting a tweet of actress Mamitha Baiju, wrote on her X timeline,"What is stopping the makers to mention the lead heroine's name on the poster? All other main names are mentioned except hers!"

She went on to say, "This is unfair and high time we change this trend! @_mamithabaiju has earned her name that's why she is cast in such a big film! But even if she was a newbie, the heroine rightfully deserves to get equal credits everywhere. Cinema Industry needs to evolve...one change at a time! #equality #cinema #femaleArtistRights."

The link to the song, which was released on Friday, was shared by actor Suriya on his social media timelines. Suriya wrote, "A first is always special - here’s the first single from #VishwanathandSons #Pattampoochi. A @gvprakash musical. sung by @Sublahshini. Written by @Arunrajakamaraj/@ramjowrites."

G V Prakash Kumar has scored the music for the number that has been rendered by Subhalashini and has lyrics by Arunraja Kamaraj.

For the unaware, the eagerly awaited family entertainer is to hit screens worldwide on August 14 this year.

Directed by blockbuster filmmaker Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi & Sai Soujanya, the film is expected to offer audiences wholesome entertainment, packed with emotions, humour and heartwarming family moments.

The film has created tremendous excitement among audiences ever since the makers released a teaser.

The teaser introduces Sanjay Vishwanath, an international pistol shooter who continues to chase his dreams even in his 40s. Suriya appears in a layered role, portraying both fatherly warmth and emotional depth. His stylish presence and the impactful dialogues penned by Venky Atluri bring back shades reminiscent of his iconic performances.

Adding freshness to the narrative is Mamitha Baiju, who brings vibrant and charming energy to the film. The teaser hints at an unconventional love story involving a noticeable age gap. With Venky Atluri’s sensibility in storytelling, the film is expected to handle this aspect with depth and emotional maturity.

Apart from Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, the film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in key roles.

The film has cinematography by Nimish Ravi and editing by Navin Nooli. The film is to be distributed in Tamil Nadu by Think Studios, ensuring a strong theatrical release across the state.

--IANS

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