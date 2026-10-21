October 21, 2026 12:11 PM हिंदी

Sana Saeed relives ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ memories with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Sana Saeed relives ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ memories with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actress Sana Saeed took a trip down memory lane as she revisited her memories of the 1998 blockbuster ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Salman Khan.

The actress, who played the young Anjali in the Karan Johar directorial, shared a heartfelt note reflecting on her journey from childhood to adulthood and how her younger self continues to shape who she is today. Sharing her thoughts, Sana wrote, “I used to think growing up meant leaving her behind. Now I know it means carrying her with me. Every dream I chased, she planted. Every bad day I got through, she whispered ‘keep going.’ And somehow, we made it here together. I hope she knows how proud I am to be HER. #kuchkuchhotahai.”

The video captures some of her favourite scenes with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan from the film. In the clip, Sana is also seen wearing a special T-shirt from her debut film which she rediscovered after years. She last wore it when she was eight years old.

Through the emotional note, the actress expressed pride in her younger self, acknowledging the dreams, struggles and experiences that have contributed to her journey.

‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, released in 1998, marked Karan Johar’s directorial debut. The romantic drama featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, while Salman Khan made a special appearance as Aman Mehra.

The film went on to become one of Hindi cinema’s popular romantic dramas.

Meanwhile, Sana Saeed recently marked 28 years of her debut film, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, by rediscovering a special Camp Sunshine T-shirt from the 1998 romantic drama, which she had last worn when she was eight years old.

“Found something soo special The Camp Sunshine tee from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Haven’t worn it since I was 8 and it still feels like home #28YearsOfKuchKuchHotaHai.” In the video, she is heard saying, “I found something really special. I have not worn this t-shirt since I was 8 years old. And I am going to wear this for the first time this is so cute,” she wrote in the caption.

--IANS

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