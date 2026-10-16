Sana Saeed rediscovers special ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ memorabilia after 28 years

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actress Sana Saeed recently took a trip down memory lane as she rediscovered a special T-shirt from her debut film, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai," which she last wore when she was eight years old.

Taking to Instagram, Sana shared a glimpse of the Camp Sunshine T-shirt from the 1998 romantic drama and expressed her excitement at finding the childhood keepsake after so many years. Sharing her excitement, Sana wrote: “Found something soo special The Camp Sunshine tee from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Haven’t worn it since I was 8 and it still feels like home #28YearsOfKuchKuchHotaHai.” In the video, she is heard saying, “I found something really special. I have not worn this t-shirt since I was 8 years old. And I am going to wear this for the first time this is so cute.”

In the video, she is seen wearing a green T-shirt with “Camp Sunshine” written on it.

Sana played the role of Anjali, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan’s character Rahul Khanna, in the Karan Johar-directed film. The movie also starred Kajol and Rani Mukerji in pivotal roles. “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” marked Karan Johar’s directorial debut and went on to become one of the most loved romantic films in Hindi cinema.

The film was released on October 16, 1998.

Last year, Sana Saeed celebrated 27 years of the timeless romantic drama with a heartfelt tribute on social media. She shared a picture of herself from the film’s 20th anniversary celebration, which was held in 2018.

She wrote, "27 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. One of the most important films that made me fall in love with cinema. Some stories don’t just entertain, they shape dreams.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar also marked the occasion with a nostalgic social media post by sharing some candid moments from the sets of “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.” Celebrating the milestone, he had written, “27 years, some beautiful and candid moments from our set of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a set filled with love, too much banter, and happiness. ' Thank you to everyone for the love you continue to give this film. It means everything to me.”

--IANS

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