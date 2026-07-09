Sana Saeed celebrates first draft of her dream film project: 'It feels so real'

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actress Sana Saeed revealed that she has received the first draft of the proof of concept for her debut feature film.

The project, which she is developing under her production banner, Beyond Magic Studios, will also see her in an acting role. Sharing the exciting update on social media, Sana said holding the script in her hands made her dream of filmmaking finally feel “so real.” The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress posted a video where she said, “I have in my hand, the very first draft of the proof of concept of a feature film that we're going to make under my production company, Beyond Magic Studio. This is the first, very first step to making my very first film. And it takes, it's just the beginning.”

“Making a film is a lot of work. And there's so much that goes into it that I'm just kind of learning and discovering. But it's so exciting to have this first draft in my hand. I love acting, but I've also loved filmmaking for as long as I remember. I have always wanted to be a part of this from the inside. And this just holding this in my hand feels so real. It feels so real.”

For the caption, Sana wrote, “Something I’ve been working on in silence for a while just became real today I received the first draft of my proof of concept for a feature film. A script. An actual script. For a film I will act in, that we are building from scratch together at @beyondmagicstudios I don’t have the words for what it feels like to hold something you’ve been dreaming about. So, I just talked into my phone instead Part 2 tomorrow, the real story of how many times I’ve had to start over to get here.”

For the unversed, Sana Saeed is currently based in Los Angeles, California.

She began her acting career as a child artist in the iconic film “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” and later appeared in “Student of the Year.” Over the years, she has also participated in popular reality shows including “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6,” “Nach Baliye 7,” and “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.”

--IANS

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