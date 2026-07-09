Samyuktha Viswanathan plays a toy designer in 'Mr Bhaarath'

Chennai, July 9 (IANS) The makers of director Niranjan's upcoming rom-com entertainer 'Mr Bhaarath', featuring actor Bhaarath in the lead, have now disclosed that actress Samyuktha Viswanathan plays a toy designer in the film that is being presented by the production house of ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj.

During an interaction with the media, the makers of the film disclosed that Samyuktha Viswanathan portrays a toy designer, whose difficult childhood and emotionally fractured family life shape her outlook on relationships.

"Her encounter with Bhaarath's pure-hearted innocence forms the emotional core of this character-driven entertainer," informed director Niranjan.

For the unaware, actor Bhaarath, who turns a hero with this film, plays a Quality Checking officer in the film.

Speaking about his character, he said, "I play a Quality Check Officer in a toy manufacturing company. My character is extremely innocent—so innocent that he doesn't even realise when a girl is expressing her love for him. He's an orphan brought up by his grandfather, played by R. Sundarrajan sir. Audiences will also get to enjoy shades of Sundararajan sir's vintage humour through our relationship, which forms one of the emotional strengths of the film.”

Presented by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Jagadish Palanisami, Mr. Bhaarath marks the arrival of six fresh talents, making it one of the most exciting debut ventures in recent times.

The film introduces Bhaarath as the lead actor alongside Samyuktha Viswanathan, while also marking the directorial debut of Niranjan.

The project further introduces Pranav Muniraj as music director, Bhavna Govardan as art director, Dhivakar Dennis as editor.

Sources close to the unit say 'Mr Bhaarath' will seek to deliver a refreshing blend of humour, emotions, romance, and relatable human relationships. Rather than relying on spectacle, the film, they point out, places its faith on memorable characters and emotionally engaging storytelling.

--IANS

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