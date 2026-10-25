Sampath Nandi's 'Shanarthi' unit begins month-long shooting schedule in Velichala

Hyderabad, Oct 25 (IANS) Shooting for director Ganesh Raj Uppunuti's Telugu film 'Shanarthi', which is being produced by ace director Sampath Nandi, has now begun at Velichala in Telangana.

Sources close to the unit of the film say shooting for the film will go on for a month in Velichala, Gattu Buthukur. Interestingly, the director of the film, Ganesh Raj, is from Uppunoti Gangadhara Mandal in Gattu Buthukur.

The film features Akhil Raj of 'Raj Weds Rambai' fame and Nagadurga in the lead.

Produced by popular director Sampath Nandi’s successful production house Sampath Nandi Teamworks, the film, will mark the directorial debut of Raj Ganesh Uppunooti, a protégé of Sampath Nandi.

Sampath Nandi Teamworks is producing this project in association with producer KV Sridhar Reddy of Sri Dhanalakshmi Productions. 'Shanarthi' is to be presented by the production house Aditya Movies.

Akhil Raj, who impressed audiences with the Telugu hit film 'Raju Weds Rambai', and talented actress Naga Durga play the lead in this film. Known for her lively presence in popular Telangana folk songs, Naga Durga makes her acting debut with this film and has already signed a few interesting projects.

The title 'Shanarthi' comes from the Telangana region and has traditionally been used as a form of greeting.

The makers had some days ago released a title poster that featured two hands holding each other, with one covered in turmeric yellow and the other painted in striking red. The contrasting colours created a powerful visual impact while beautifully symbolising connection, tradition and togetherness.

The traditional detailing further enhanced the poster’s cultural essence. Both hands had sacred threads tied around their wrists, while the red hand was adorned with a stack of traditional red bangles.

The tagline, “A Tale of Culture,” placed beneath the title, clearly hinted at the film’s thematic focus.

The film had officially gone on floors at the Rama Naidu Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of prominent film personalities and the core team.

Sampath Nandi, known for his strength as a writer, storyteller and showrunner, has played a key role in creating successful stories and franchises, including the Odela franchise. His association with Shanarthi adds considerable interest and anticipation to the project.

Music for this film is to be scored by the talented composer Suresh Bobbili, whose distinctive musical style has earned appreciation. His compositions are expected to complement the film’s rural setting while enhancing its emotional depth and regional flavour.

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IANS

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