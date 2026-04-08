Samikssha Bhatnagar on playing Siddhi Maa in 'Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj': It touched my soul

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actress Samikssha Bhatnagar has been roped in to play a crucial role in the much-anticipated biopic "Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj". She will be seen as Siddhi Maa in her next.

Sharing what it was like bringing the character to life, Samikssha said that it has been a spiritual journey for her.

She was heard saying, "I feel truly blessed to portray Siddhi Maa in our upcoming film Shree Baba Neeb Karoli Maharaj. This journey has been far beyond acting—it has been deeply spiritual. Throughout the shoot, I constantly felt her presence guiding me, and Maharaj Ji’s blessings protecting me at every step."

"Some roles touch your craft… but this one touched my soul", she added.

With Subodh Bhave in the titular role, the movie boasts a strong ensemble cast including Samikssha, Hiten Tejwani, Aniruddh Dave, Hemant Pandey, Rajesh Sharma, Milind Guna, Smita Tambe, Gourishankar, Aaartii Naagpal, and Garima Agarwal, along with Mohit Gupta, Varsha Manikchand, and Hardeep Kaur in ancillary roles, among others.

Made under the direction of Sharad Singh Thakur, the film promises a deeply emotional and spiritually enriching cinematic experience.

The recently released teaser of the drama reflects a blend of devotion, mysticism, and powerful storytelling, with Subodh Bhave delivering a compelling transformation into the role of the legendary spiritual figure.

The teaser hints at a visually rich narrative that captures the miracles, teachings, and timeless influence of Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj, aiming to resonate with audiences across generations.

Backed by Balram Garg, Balvir Singh, Sharad Singh Thakur, Khadag Singh Gaur, and Neelam Singh, the film is presented by Anisha Films International in association with PC Jeweller, BSR Film Productions, and Advance Technology.

"Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj" will be reaching the theatres on April 24 this year.

--IANS

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