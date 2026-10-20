Sameera Reddy shares picture of son making rangoli for Dussehra, daughter joins in

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actress Sameera Reddy gave her followers a glimpse of a colourful Dussehra celebration at home as she shared a picture of her son, Hans, making a rangoli, with her daughter, Nyra, seen assisting him.

Taking to her social media account, Sameera shared a picture of the siblings immersed in creating festive rangoli on the floor of their home.

The picture showed Hans sitting on the floor, carefully working on a pink rangoli design, while Nyra sat nearby with colourful rangoli powders spread around her.

Adding to the festive spirit, the siblings had written “HAPPY DASSHARA” on the floor using vibrant colours. Sharing the picture, Sameera wished her followers, and wrote, “Wishing you all A Happy Dussehra”.

Sameera, who often shares unfiltered glimpses of motherhood and family life on social media, is married to entrepreneur Akshai Varde.

The couple tied the knot in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony on January 21, 2014. They welcomed their son, Hans Varde, in May 2015, followed by their daughter, Nyra Varde, in July 2019.

In 2020, Sameera and Akshai moved from Mumbai to Goa during the Covid-19 pandemic. It initially began as a temporary break from the city, and eventually became a permanent lifestyle change.

Sameera Reddy has also been vocal about her struggles with postpartum depression, body image and the physical and emotional challenges of motherhood.

After the birth of her son, Hans, the actress revealed that she experienced postpartum depression and struggled with significant weight gain and a loss of self-worth.

Sameera has since used her social media platform to promote body positivity, self-acceptance and conversations around women’s mental health.

She has also opened up about health challenges, ageing and the importance of accepting oneself at every stage of life.

–IANS

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