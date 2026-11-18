Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Sameera Reddy recently upped her fashion game by giving an old maternity outfit a stylish new life.

She recreated the look she wore during her first pregnancy in 2015 and turned it into a message about body confidence, motherhood and embracing oneself at every stage.

Sameera shared a seven-picture carousel on her social media account featuring herself in the same pink printed outfit she wore 11 years ago, recreating the look in 2026. The post, shared with a playful tone, also carried the caption, “What comeback? She never left,” along with a message for “all my mommies and ladies out there #keepslaying.”

In the first picture, Sameera is seen posing indoors in the pink printed outfit, wearing a yellow sash across her shoulder and smiling at the camera. The image reads, “Can she still wear her Maternity Outfit From 2015?”

The second picture shows her posing in the same outfit against an elaborate traditional backdrop featuring peacocks and floral artwork. The text reads, “Glam Mama 2026.”

The third click places her in an open courtyard surrounded by traditional sculptures and architecture, with the words, “11 years later” written across the frame.

Another picture shows Sameera standing beside a large portrait of a royal woman, with the words, “Inspired by the Divine Feminine.” In another, she walks down a corridor wearing the same outfit, accompanied by the message, “You can wear that dress again girl”.

The final frame shows two pictures of Sameera in the outfit, underlining her own “2015 to 2026” transformation.

Over the years, Sameera has been often seen openly talking about the dramatic physical and emotional changes she experienced after becoming a mother for the first time.

Sameera and businessman Akshai Varde married in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony on January 21, 2014. Their first child, son Hans Varde, was born in May 2015. Their daughter Nyra was born in July 2019.

Speaking about her first pregnancy and the period after Hans’ birth, Sameera recalled reaching around 102 kg and struggling deeply with her body image and confidence. She has also spoken about postpartum depression and how she withdrew from the outside world after feeling uncomfortable with the changes in her body.

Sameera has also consistently used her platform to speak about body positivity, self-love, postpartum struggles, motherhood and the pressure women face to “bounce back” after childbirth.

On the professional front, Sameera began her career as a model before making her Bollywood debut with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya in 2002. She went on to feature in films including Darna Mana Hai, Musafir, Taxi Number 9211, De Dana Dan and Race, besides working in South Indian cinema.

–IANS

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