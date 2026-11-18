Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India remains among the world's fastest-growing major economies and the country's capital markets have expanded rapidly alongside economic growth, enabling businesses to raise funds and investors to participate more actively in the development process.

In a message for the 65th General Assembly and Annual Meeting of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), being hosted by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), PM Modi said growing participation by citizens in capital markets reflects confidence in India's economic future.

"Today, India is the world's fastest-growing major economy. Our capital markets have also grown significantly along with the economy," the Prime Minister said in the message.

He noted that investments through avenues such as mutual funds have reached unprecedented levels, while a growing number of citizens are participating in financial markets, becoming partners in the country's growth story.

PM Modi also noted that India has spent the past decade making its financial system more inclusive and efficient through the expansion of banking, insurance and digital financial services.

According to the Prime Minister, India's Digital Public Infrastructure, including the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) Trinity and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), has demonstrated how technology can transform the delivery of financial services at a massive scale.

He added that technology-driven improvements in market infrastructure and easier access to investment platforms have helped broaden participation in capital markets, highlighting how financial inclusion and innovation can reinforce each other.

Referring to rapid changes in the global financial ecosystem, PM Modi said artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies are reshaping the way markets operate, creating opportunities while also raising concerns related to cybersecurity, market integrity and investor protection.

"Technology may determine the speed at which markets evolve, but trust will always remain central to the growth of this ecosystem," he said.

The Prime Minister's message also emphasised the need for greater international cooperation and exchange of best practices as global markets become more interconnected and face growing risks and volatility.

The 65th WFE General Assembly and Annual Meeting is being held in Mumbai from November 17 to 19, marking the return of the global exchange industry body's flagship gathering to India after two decades.

--IANS

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