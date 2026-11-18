Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Ace cricketer Rohit Sharma admitted wife is a better dancer than him as he said ‘main apni biwi se achha dance nahi karta’.

Sharing a candid family anecdote about his wife and young son on Sony Entertainment Television’s Family Full House with Rohit Sharma, the cricketer revealed his dancing skills.

Rohit recalled how the song ‘Dholida’ is particularly special to his family as it is his two-year-old son’s favourite. The cricketer revealed that the song was performed by his wife and son during his son’s annual day function at school.

“Ye gaana mere chhote se 2 saal ke bachche ka favourite gaana hai, kyunki last year annual day hua tha uske school mein, toh is gaane pe mere chhote bachche ko aur meri biwi ko is gaane pe naachna pada tha. (This song is my little two-year-old child’s favourite song because there was an annual day at his school last year, and my little child and my wife had to dance to this song)

Rohit said watching the two perform on stage also made him want to join them. However, he jokingly admitted that he cannot match his wife when it comes to dancing.

“Unn dono ko stage pe aise dance karte hue dekh kar mujhe bhi laga ki main bhi karun, lekin main apni biwi se achha dance nahi karta hoon yaar.” (Watching both of them dancing like that on stage made me feel that I should dance too, but I don’t dance better than my wife, yaar)

--IANS

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