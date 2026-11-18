Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Rasha Thadani gave fans a glimpse into her Diwali celebrations with a “verrrry late” photo dump.

The post featured family moments, festive pictures, throwback memories and a fun food combination that caught attention.

Rasha shared a 20-picture carousel on social media with the caption, “A verrrryyy late Diwali dump (yes, I am eating pasta with papad).” The actress’ post featured a carousel mix of candid and posed pictures, including a picture of her enjoying a plate of pasta with papad at a restaurant.

The carousel also featured Rasha posing with her mother Raveena Tandon, along with family pictures and festive moments. In one picture, Rasha is seen in a blue embellished saree with a traditional gajra-adorned hairstyle, while another throwback click shows her as a child in traditional attire.

Rasha also shared a picture with her mother, both smiling for the camera, as well as a picture from her younger days. The post also featured Rasha with actor Raveena Tandon.

Rasha, at the age of 21, has been making headlines since her acting debut with Azaad, which marked her entry into Hindi cinema in 2025. She appeared alongside Aaman Devgan in the 2025 film and drew attention for her performance as well as her dance number “Uyi Amma”, which became popular with audiences. Her expressions and dancing in “Uyi Amma” earned her applause and attention.

Rasha is now gearing up for Laikey Laikaa, in which she stars opposite Abhay Verma. Directed by Saurabh Gupta and produced by Phantom Studios, the film has been described as an intense romantic-action entertainer. Its first-look posters showed the two leads in a gritty setting, with blood-stained sneakers and the tagline suggesting a mix of love, pain and trust.

The film was initially announced for a Summer 2026 release, but its release has since been pushed to February 2027.

Laikey Laikaa marks Rasha’s first on-screen pairing with Abhay Verma. The actress had earlier shared glimpses related to the project, while the makers have kept much of the film’s storyline under wraps.

Meanwhile, Rasha is also expanding her work beyond Hindi cinema. She is set to make her Telugu debut with Srinivasa Mangapuram, directed by Ajay Bhupathi, opposite Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, nephew of superstar Mahesh Babu.

–IANS

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