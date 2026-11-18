Jammu, Nov 18 (IANS) The killing of The Resistance Front (TRF) commander Lateef Bhatt in an operation in Kulgam is a major success for the security forces, which reflects their continued vigilance, retired Army officers and defence experts said, while criticising attempts to politicise the operation and question the forces.

Speaking to IANS in Jammu, (Retd) Colonel Ajay Raina said Bhatt was the last surviving commander of the terror outfit in Kashmir and described his elimination as a significant achievement for the Army and other security agencies.

“A few days ago, a former Chief Minister and their daughter were raising issues with the fact that Kulgam was being investigated in the matter, saying that no one is hiding there,” Raina said.

He described Bhatt as a carpenter and college dropout who was allegedly honey-trapped before becoming a TRF commander.

Raina also referred to the controversy following a BJP MLA's claim that information about the movement of Special Police Officers (SPOs) had been shared from a mosque. He said objections were raised against the MLA for naming a mosque and describing the matter in communal terms.

“The people who were raising the issue should know that the commander was hiding in a mosque. People should understand that religion can't become an issue at all times. A terrorist will be killed even if he is hiding at a religious place. Be it a mosque or a temple. The nation comes first,” he said.

Raina said the security forces had allowed Bhatt to surrender, keeping in mind the sensitivity of the religious site.

“He was hiding inside a mosque and was allowed to surrender, considering the sensitivity of the place. Terrorists will be eliminated whether they hide in a mosque or a temple, as the country comes first. This is a significant success for the security forces, and the country will be happy,” he said.

The retired Colonel also criticised what he described as the sensationalisation of terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the security situation had improved significantly compared with previous years.

“In 2026, there were only three attacks, compared to 2018-2019, when three attacks used to happen in a single week. Terrorism is one aspect, while ideology is another. Terrorists can be eliminated, but eradicating an ideology takes years. Incidents in Kashmir are often sensationalised because ‘Kashmir sells’,” he said.

Reacting to Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra's allegation that security forces had killed SPOs, Raina termed the charge unacceptable and said those making allegations against the Army and undermining public trust in the institution should face action if found to be spreading false information.

He further said that all terrorists involved in the August 5 incident had already been eliminated in Operation Mahadev and Operation Sindoor, and there was no need to prolong the controversy.

Defence expert (Retd) Captain Anil Gaur also described Bhatt's neutralisation as a major success for the security forces, crediting their vigilance and the inputs provided by local sources.

Speaking to IANS, Gaur said Bhatt had earlier worked as an underground operative, was arrested and jailed, and later took up arms. He alleged that Bhatt was involved in firing at migrant labourers in Kulgam and had recently attacked a CRPF checkpost.

Gaur said a video showing an Army officer urging Bhatt to surrender reflected the security forces' commitment to human rights and their efforts to avoid unnecessary casualties.

He also criticised politicians for repeatedly questioning the forces, saying such statements could undermine their morale. Gaur stressed that local people must cooperate with the Jammu and Kashmir Police by sharing information about underground and overground terror operatives to dismantle the support network sustaining terrorism.

--IANS

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