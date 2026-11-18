Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actor Aayush Sharma's wife Arpita Sharma penned a heartfelt note for him as the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a loving message, describing their life together as a “nonstop roller coaster ride” filled with different experiences and plenty of laughter. Calling Aayush her “ride-or-die”, she wrote: “Happy Anniversary to my ride-or-die! Life with you is a nonstop roller coaster ride. Some loops, some bends, some drops, some climbs & lots of laughter along the way. But I’d still choose the seat right next to you in every ride.”

She further thanked him for being her “home” and “safe place”, adding that he would always remain her “forever favourite person”. “Thank you for being my home, my safe place, my MEME, my forever favourite person. Love you,” she added.

Arpita also shared a series of romantic pictures featuring the couple, offering a glimpse into their journey from their courtship days to the present. In one black-and-white photograph, she is seen planting a kiss on Aayush's cheek, while in another, the actor is seen kissing her on the forehead. The pictures capture the couple's affection for each other, as they look completely smitten.

Arpita's anniversary note reflected the love and companionship they share, as she expressed that she would choose to be by Aayush's side through every twist and turn of life.

Notably, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita often takes to social media to express her love for Aayush. Last month, on his birthday, she shared a heartfelt note for her husband. “You are my today and all of my tomorrows. Happiest birthday, my love @aaysharma. May this year be filled with great health, love, and lots of laughter. May you achieve all your dreams and be our consistent source of craziness. Love you always and forever,” she wrote on Instagram.

Aayush and Arpita tied the knot on November 18, 2014, in a traditional Punjabi Hindu ceremony. The couple, who have been married for 12 years, are parents to two children — son Ahil, born in March 2016, and daughter Ayat, born in December 2019.

--IANS

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