Las Vegas, Nov 21 (IANS) Mercedes driver George Russell hit out at Max Verstappen for their practice clash at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The two drivers will start the main race on the front row, with the Red Bull driver inheriting pole from Kimi Antonelli and Russell starting P2 alongside the four-time champion. Although Antonelli was P1 in qualifying, he dropped five places for taking a new Internal Combustion Engine.

Russell was the fastest across the two practice sessions, and he had contact with Verstappen during the third practice. Verstappen first went ahead of Russell on the run down The Strip to Turn 14 before the Mercedes driver went on the inside in the braking zone and got past the Red Bull driver as they banged wheels.

The stewards investigated the incident, and a warning was issued to Verstappen as there were no further actions. Speaking after qualifying, Russell said that "a warning was fine" before he hit out at Verstappen.

"There's nothing in the rules to say you cannot overtake someone who is starting a lap, but when you do this, you are screwing this person over, and he does this week in, week out with many drivers and everybody accepts it.

"I'm not just going to accept somebody to screw me over like this and walking around like they're bigger and better than everyone else. Somebody's got to stand up to that guy," Russell told Sky Italy after the qualifying session.

The two were also asked about the incident in the post-qualifying press conference, where Verstappen said, "nothing happened", while Russell stated that there was "no confusion, I think it was pretty clear".

The two will start the race on the front of the grid as a possible wheel-to-wheel battle could be in the pipeline. Verstappen was P2 in qualifying and Russell P3, but Antonelli, who was quickest, will be serving a five-place grid penalty for the power unit changes, which will bring him down to P6 on the grid.

--IANS

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