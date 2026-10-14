October 14, 2026 6:42 PM हिंदी

Sameera Reddy on her body positivity journey: Super insecure in 2009 to Super confident in 2026

Sameera Reddy on her body positivity journey: Super insecure in 2009 to Super confident in 2026

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Actress Sameera Reddy revealed through her latest post on social media how she transformed herself from being extremely insecure about her body back in 2009 to becoming super confident about it in 2026.

The 'Musafir' actress shared that her desire to stay fit now comes from within and not from her need to seek validation from others.

Sameera added that she is no longer obsessed with her pre-pregnancy physique and is also at peace with her present body, sharing that it is where her newfound confidence comes from.

The 'De Dana Dan' actress also wrote on her official Instagram handle, "Super insecure in 2009. Super confident in 2026! What’s changed ?Thought process, loving my body. Wanting to stay fit and be motivated for myself and not for others! (sic)."

"Embracing every stage. Every age. Im not obsessed with my pre pregnancy body. I welcome and accept a new version of my body now. And that gives me the freedom to be myself and is also where my confidence comes from today," she added.

However, this is not the first time that Sameera has shared her views on the subject.

In September, she encouraged all to embrace their bodies, without letting the opinions of others dictate how they should feel about themselves.

She took to her Instagram and dropped a video that included words like “plumpy”, “thicc”, “curvy”, “chubby”, “healthy”, “chunky” and “golu”, pointing out the various ways our bodies can be described.

Her clip was accompanied by the caption, “Whether you are a well-known personality, a young teen finding her way, a new mama, a woman seen year of judgement .. or just a person who needs to hear this - Your body listens and needs you to love it back irrespective of anything anyone has to say. Curvy - Beautiful- luscious You #bodypositivity #imperfectlyperfect She posted her video with words written, “Words I love being called plumpy thicc curvy chubby healthy chunky golu.”

--IANS

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