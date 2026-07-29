Samay Raina on democracy: ‘It is important for people to laugh and make others laugh’

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina recently grabbed attention on social media after his remark on democracy went viral.

His statement “In a democracy, it is important for people to laugh and make others laugh" sparked conversations around humour, freedom of expression, and the role of comedy in society. At a time when young people are raising their voices over issues ranging from NEET controversies to irregularities in competitive examinations and paper leaks, Samay’s remark has found a new context among Gen Z.





With growing career uncertainty, pressure around exams, and questions over the education system, youngsters are increasingly turning to social media, satire, and humour to express their concerns.





For the current generation, protests are no longer limited to physical demonstrations. Platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and X have become powerful tools for sharing opinions and raising concerns. Interestingly, memes, satire, and short videos have emerged as new forms of communication. They allow young people to discuss serious issues in a language that connects with their peers.





This changing way of expression also explains the popularity of internet comedians like Samay Raina, whose content has a strong connection with younger audiences.





Raina’s style of comedy reflects the digital generation’s way of engaging with the world. Unlike traditional humour formats, internet-based comedy often blends personal experiences, social observations, satire, and current issues. In this context, his statement about laughter in a democracy is being viewed as more than a comment about comedy. It reflects how a generation uses humour to process challenges, question systems, and express frustration.





This is why Samay Raina’s viral statement—"In a democracy, it is important for people to laugh and make others laugh”—has found relevance amid conversations around student protests and youth concerns.





Meanwhile, Samay Raina recently made headlines after delivering a witty punchline on the latest episode of “India’s Got Latent” Season 2, where he took a playful dig at actor Aamir Khan and comedian Munawar Faruqui.

--IANS

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