Samantha's 'Maa Inti Bangaram' becomes first female-led Telugu film to gross 100 crores worldwide

Chennai, July 12 (IANS) Actress Samantha's 'Maa Inti Bangaram' has become the first female-led Telugu film to gross a whopping Rs 100 crores worldwide, its makers claimed on Sunday.

Tralala Moving pictures, the production house of actress Samantha which has produced this film, took to its Instagram timeline to announce that the film had emerged a blockbuster.

It wrote, "GOLDEN CENTURY FOR #MaaIntiBangaaram. #MiB creates HISTORY by becoming THE FIRST EVER FEMALE LED TELUGU FILM to gross 100 CRORES Worldwide."

The action enterainer, which hit screens on June 19, featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead and was directed by Nandini Reddy.

In fact, Samantha, just before the release of the film, had disclosed how she had taken quite a few blows while performing the action sequences in the film and how she had even bled while performing the stunts in the film.

At a pre-release event that was held at Chennai, Samantha was asked about the action sequences in the film being realistic. Responding to the question, Samantha had said, "If you see in the film, there are no slow motion sequences, no flying shots, no build up shots. It's extremely realistic. It's real punches. I too have suffered blows. I've bled. They are extremely realistic action sequences. I did all the action sequences myself. That is why everybody likes the action and it looks like I did it."

'Maa Inti Bangaaram' is a family action comedy drama created by Raj Nidimoru and directed by Nandini Reddy.

Apart from Samantha, the film featured Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. Actors Sree Mukhi, Gautami, Anand, Lakshmi, Srinivas Gavireddy, and Manjusha too were seen in pivotal roles in the film.

Samantha, in January this year, had said: “Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of a woman whose strength comes as much from her vulnerability as from her courage. Playing this character and nurturing this film as a producer has been an incredibly fulfilling journey for me.”

--IANS

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