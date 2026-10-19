Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals she used to watch 'MasterChef' with her mother as a kid

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu has turned host for the cooking reality show, 'Celebrity MasterChef Tamil'. As the show is all set to reach the audience on Monday, Samantha shed light on her long history with the show.

The 'Yashoda' actress revealed that she used to watch 'MasterChef' with her mother during her childhood. Samantha further admitted that she always wished to be a part of the show.

She shared, “It’s definitely an extra-special moment for me. When I was little, 'MasterChef' was like a family event. My mom and I would always watch 'MasterChef' together, and it was our bonding time. So, many years later, to be a celebrity judge on 'Celebrity MasterChef Tamil' is something I never imagined. I never, ever thought this would happen. So, it’s extremely special."

"I’ve always wanted to be part of a show that offers wholesome family entertainment on television. And this is the perfect show for me. I’m extremely happy to be a part of it," she went on to add.

With Chef Venkatesh Bhat, Chef Sashi Cheliah, and Chef Shreeya Adka on board as judges, the contestants list this season includes Abi, Balaji Murugadoss, Dheena, Janani Ashok, Maria Juliana, Mathichiyam Bala, Ravi Mariya, Reshmi Menon, RJ Deepak, Shiyara, Siddhartha, and Vinothini.

Talking about the show, Samantha earlier said that food has a unique way of bringing people closer.

“I’m incredibly excited to finally share this with everyone. Celebrity 'MasterChef Tamil' is unlike anything I’ve done before, and that’s exactly what made it impossible to say no. Food has a wonderful way of bringing people together, creating memories, and revealing a side of you that the cameras don’t usually get to see," she shared.

Backed by Banijay Asia, 'Celebrtiy MasterChef Tamil' is slated to premiere on Sony VIZHA and Sony LIV on Monday at 8 pm.

--IANS

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