Samantha on what made her fall in love with her character in 'Maa Inti Bangaram'!

Chennai, June 19 (IANS) Actress Samantha, whose upcoming film 'Maa Inti Bangaram' has just hit screens, has now disclosed that one particular trait of the character she portrays in the film that made her fall in love with it!

Samantha, while responding to a question during an interactive session with her fans on social media recently, said it was the "resilience" of the character she portrayed in the film that made her fall absolutely in love with it.

Interestingly, the actress also went on to name Swarna (her character in Maa Inti Bangaram) as being the closest to the real Samantha among all the characters she had played in Telugu films.

The actress, who, apart from playing the lead, has also produced the film, was asked at a press conference about the action sequences in the film being realistic. Responding to the question, Samantha had said, "If you see in the film, there are no slow motion sequences, no flying shots, no build up shots. It's extremely realistic. It's real punches. I too have suffered blows. I've bled. They are extremely realistic action sequences. I did all the action sequences myself. That is why everybody likes the action and it looks like I did it."

A trailer of the film released some days ago has added to the expectations from the film.

The trailer released shows Samantha arriving at her boyfriend's place. She is met with a lot of questions that include, "I think I've seen you before." "What is your name?" and "where are you from?"

However, she asks a loaded question in reply. "Do you know who I really am?"

The trailer gives the impression that her partner, who fell in love with her, waited for her for two years and that she has now joined him at his place.

His family members ask her about what her caste is, whether she knows to cook and has how many siblings. However, these questions make her feel like she is being grilled like a criminal.

She is then introduced to Anusuya, the younger daughter-in-law of the house. Anusuya is referred to as "maa inti Bangaram" (the gold of our house) by the other members of the household.

"A daughter-in-law is expected to have many qualities to be seen as the ideal woman. She should be beautiful, lean, well behaved, should cook and sing," she laments and then declares, "I have none of those qualities. But I have one quality. I can risk everything to keep my family safe."

--IANS

mkr/