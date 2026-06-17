June 17, 2026 7:45 PM हिंदी

Samantha on meeting TN CM Vijay: I’ve always felt that Vijay sir was never meant to be just a hero on screen!

Samantha on meeting TN CM Vijay: I’ve always felt that Vijay sir was never meant to be just a hero on screen! (Photo Credit: Samantha/Instagram)

Chennai, June 17 (IANS) Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who called on her former co-star and present day Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Wednesday, has now said that she had always felt that Vijay was never meant to be just a hero on screen and that he was meant for something bigger.

Taking to her Instagram page to post a couple of picture of herself with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, she wrote, "When I landed in Chennai today, I felt this immense sense of happiness. I was going to meet our CM. I’ve always felt that Vijay sir was never meant to be just a hero on screen. His energy, his presence, and the way people respond to him always felt like he was meant for something bigger."

She then went on to say, "What inspires me most is the courage it takes to step into a completely new arena. To leave behind what you have already mastered and take on a challenge where the stakes are so much higher. Not because it is easy, but because you believe you can make a difference."

"I think all of us, at some point in our lives, are called to do more," she pointed out and added, "To look beyond ourselves and ask how we can contribute. Very few people actually answer that call."

Stating that she had a feeling Vijay would surprise even the people who already believed in him, she said she thought so "Not because of the position he holds, but because of the intent with which he approaches it."

She concluded the post saying, "Wishing him strength, wisdom and the courage to stay the course. And for every young person watching, may this be a reminder that life can be so much bigger than the dream you started with. @cmotamilnadu."

--IANS

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