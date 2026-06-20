Samantha: The most heartening thing is seeing women contribute so heavily to the opening day

Chennai, June 20 (IANS) Actress Samantha, whose film 'Maa Inti Bangaram' has reportedly grossed over Rs 13.15 crore worldwide on its first day, has now penned a note of happiness, in which she has expressed delight at how women had contributed so heavily to the film's opening day's collections.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a note of happiness, the actress, who is also the producer of the film, wrote, "To see a film open so well on day one is hugely humbling and means the world to us. So very glad to see the day when audiences embrace a film irrespective of whether it is male-led or female-led. And it’s beautiful to see people show up wholeheartedly - from the young to the seniors - to cheer the film’s release."

She went on to say, "The most heartening thing of all is seeing women contribute so heavily to the opening day. For the longest time, we’ve heard that theatrical openings are driven by male audiences. It’s wonderful to see the audience for cinema continue to grow and evolve. Our little production house delivered!Tra-la-laaaaaa."

The actress had only recently disclsosed that it was the "resilience" of the character she portrayed in the film that made her fall absolutely in love with it.

Interestingly, the actress also went on to name Swarna (her character in Maa Inti Bangaram) as being the closest to the real Samantha among all the characters she had played in Telugu films.

The actress, who was asked at a press conference about the action sequences in the film being realistic, had responded saying, "If you see in the film, there are no slow motion sequences, no flying shots, no build up shots. It's extremely realistic. It's real punches. I too have suffered blows. I've bled. They are extremely realistic action sequences. I did all the action sequences myself. That is why everybody likes the action and it looks like I did it."

--IANS

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