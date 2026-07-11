UP CM accuses Samajwadi Party of using money received in name of temples

Kushinagar, July 11 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party, alleging that the previous government failed to focus on development and instead misused funds meant for temples. He also highlighted the achievements of the BJP government in healthcare, infrastructure, welfare schemes, and connectivity in Kushinagar.

Addressing a public gathering in Kushinagar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said several development works could have been completed much earlier had previous governments shown the required intent and commitment.

"These works could have been carried out earlier. However, those who could not eliminate encephalitis, provide land ownership rights and houses to the poor, ensure ration benefits, or create employment opportunities for the youth, instead taking away their livelihoods could hardly be expected to think about Ayodhya, Mathura, and Kashi," CM Adityanath said.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, CM Adityanath said leaders who had failed to deliver during their tenure were now making baseless allegations against the present government.

"Those who were unable to deliver are now busy making allegations. People who lacked the capability are trying to raise questions today. I want to ask them: They too had the opportunity to govern. They should be asked what they accomplished when they were in power," he said.

CM Adityanath also claimed that the law-and-order situation and communal harmony in Uttar Pradesh had significantly improved under the BJP government.

"I believe that today Hindus, Muslims, and Christians are celebrating their festivals without any problem. People are thinking about development and moving forward with a positive mindset. Earlier, however, the Samajwadi Party created tension. They did not allow people to celebrate Durga Puja properly and used to stop Janmashtami programmes," he said.

Making another accusation against the Opposition, CM Adityanath alleged, "They used all the money they received in the name of temples. Our ministers, on the other hand, have undertaken the beautification of around 10 temples in their respective areas."

The Chief Minister said that before 2017, the state government lacked both intent and a clear policy framework.

"Before 2017, there was neither the intent nor any clear policy on the part of the then government. When a government itself is plagued by policy paralysis, how can it formulate effective policies?" he remarked.

Speaking about air connectivity in eastern Uttar Pradesh, CM Adityanath said global events over the past few years had affected the delivery of new aircraft, delaying the expansion of flight services from Kushinagar International Airport.

"The world has witnessed major upheavals over the past five years, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, and conflicts involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Because of these global disruptions, the new aircraft that were expected could not be delivered, affecting air connectivity to Kushinagar. Otherwise, Kushinagar already has an international airport. Once the new aircraft become available, we will provide excellent air services to it. We are also preparing to connect Kushinagar with Jewar Airport to further improve connectivity," he said.

CM Adityanath also criticised previous governments for neglecting the Musahar community despite being in power multiple times.

"Those who loudly claim to stand for the poor were given the opportunity to govern the state four times, yet they could not provide houses or land ownership rights to people from the Musahar community. Whenever they make speeches or promises, people should examine what they actually did while in power," he said.

During the programme, Yogi Adityanath felicitated two senior party workers, Ram Vilash Bhagat and Ram Pravesh Sahni, for their lifelong dedication to the party's ideology.

"I had the privilege of felicitating two senior party workers, Ram Vilash Bhagat and Ram Pravesh Sahni, on the stage a short while ago. Even after crossing 100 years of age, they have remained committed to the same ideology, values, and principles, dedicating their entire lives to the cause," he said.

Highlighting improvements in the healthcare sector, the Chief Minister recalled the severe encephalitis crisis that had once affected eastern Uttar Pradesh.

"This used to be the season when thousands of innocent children suffered due to encephalitis. The government in Lucknow remained completely indifferent. The highest number of encephalitis cases came from Kushinagar, and patients had to travel to BRD Medical College for treatment. There were no beds, no proper treatment facilities, and no adequate healthcare infrastructure in Kushinagar. People from the Musahar community also suffered immensely due to poverty and starvation," he said.

Claiming that the situation had changed under the BJP government, CM Adityanath said encephalitis had been effectively controlled and welfare schemes had transformed the lives of the poor.

"Today, encephalitis has been eradicated, and this is the result of our successful campaign against the disease. When I see children smiling with hope and people from the Musahar community receiving land ownership rights, permanent houses, Ayushman cards, free ration, Ujjwala LPG connections, and free electricity connections, they begin to feel that they are truly citizens of an Independent India. The double-engine BJP government has made this possible. Today, Kushinagar has a magnificent medical college and well-developed roads," he said.

--IANS

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