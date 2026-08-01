August 01, 2026 6:20 AM हिंदी

Salman Khan’s post for his ‘bada bhai’ Sanjay Dutt leaves netizens scratching their heads

Salman Khan’s post for his ‘bada bhai’ Sanjay Dutt leaves netizens scratching their heads

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back with another unusual post on Instagram at an ungodly hour. The actor celebrated his brotherhood with actor Sanjay Dutt. On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared 2 pictures of himself in an embrace with his “bada bhai”.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Babaaaa forever baba aur baba ,baba hota hai. Sanju baba hai hum sab ka baba n Sanju baba now apne bacchon ka baba, mera bada bhai Sanjay Dutt, Allah, Bhagwan Jesus sab iss aadmi ko khush rakhain, I love you Baba”.

Netizens wasted no time to take shots at his caption, as it is indeed a tough nut to crack. They took to the comments section of the post, and trolled the actor for his caption.

One user wrote, “He used the word "baba" 9 times”. Another user wrote, “No one can beat you when it comes to savage caption”.

A 3rd user wrote, “Looks like bhai and Sanjay Dutt had quite an evening”.

The friendship between Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt has been one of Bollywood's most enduring bonds, spanning over three decades. They have shared the screen in films like ‘Saajan’ while maintaining a close relationship off-camera. Salman has often spoken about his admiration for Sanjay, considering him an elder brother and a guiding influence. Despite occasional rumours of differences, the two have repeatedly demonstrated mutual respect and affection.

Their camaraderie, built on loyalty and shared experiences, continues to resonate with fans, making them one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated friendships.

Earlier, Salman Khan paid a visit to his sibling Sohail Khan, on the sets of the streaming reality show ‘Alliance’. The actor was seen dressed in a denim shirt, black pants, and cowboy hat. The actor posed for the paparazzi.

The superstar’s visit came after one of the show's most emotional moments. Sohail, who entered Alliance as a wildcard contestant alongside his former wife Seema Sajdeh, was left heartbroken after she was eliminated from the competition. Reacting to her elimination, Sohail admitted that he did not want Seema to leave the show.

--IANS

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