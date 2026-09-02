September 02, 2026 9:35 AM हिंदी

Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 20’ goes international

Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 20’ goes international

Mumbai, September 2 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 is set to reach audiences in the UK, Canada and Singapore as JioHotstar expands its streaming service internationally.

The Hindi edition of the reality show, which marks the 20th season of the franchise, will premiere on September 6, with Salman returning as its host. The show will stream on JioHotstar alongside its television broadcast on Colors.

The international launch will also allow viewers in the three markets to participate in Bigg Boss through live voting across its six language editions.

Audiences in the UK and Canada will have access to the 24x7 live feed, while viewers in Canada will also be able to watch Bigg Boss Hindi seven days ahead of its television broadcast.

Apart from Bigg Boss, the international line-up includes shows such as Ali Baba Aur Chaalis Bhoot, Prince of Mollywood, Part Timers and The Court, along with movie premieres.

The platform will also carry content from JioStar television channels including Star Plus, Colors, Star Vijay, Asianet, Star Jalsha and Star Pravah. Shows such as Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Seher Hone Ko Hai and Azhagae Azhagu will be available, with early access in Canada and Singapore and simultaneous viewing with television broadcasts in the UK.

Another show joining the international line-up is India Ka Top 1 Percent, hosted by Anil Kapoor. The game show, which tests contestants' logic and reasoning, will be available in Canada and Singapore.

The international rollout marks JioHotstar's first expansion under the new brand into these three overseas markets from September 2.

–IANS

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