July 29, 2026 11:58 PM हिंदी

‘Being judge does not permit arrogance or ego’: K’taka HC

‘Being judge does not permit arrogance or ego’: K’taka HC (Photo: IANS)

Bengaluru, July 29 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday took strong exception to the alleged heavy-handed conduct of a woman judge in connection with a road rage incident in Kolar district, observing that merely being a judge does not entitle one to display arrogance or ego.

The observations came during the hearing of a petition filed by K. M. Vinay, V. Kavita and P. Venkatesh seeking the quashing of an FIR registered at the Malur Police Station.

The controversy pertains to Malur Civil Judge and JMFC N. Gayathri, who was allegedly seen in a viral video admonishing a young motorist and directing police personnel at the spot to beat him “until he gets scars” and register an FIR against him. The video, which has since gone viral, has sparked widespread criticism and raised questions over the judge’s conduct in a public place.

Following the incident, three individuals were arrested based on a complaint lodged by the judge. Subsequently, the Advocates’ Association, Bengaluru, demanded her suspension, alleging abuse of authority and heavy-handed behaviour.

Hearing the matter, Justice M. Nagaprasanna observed that the allegations, if true, reflected a “classic case of arrogance and ego.” The court noted that any action against the judicial officer would have to be placed before the Chief Justice and directed the Registrar General to take appropriate steps in this regard.

The High Court also stayed the investigation in the case pending further proceedings.

During the hearing, State Public Prosecutor B. N. Jagadeesh played the viral video before the court and submitted that Judge Gayathri had herself lodged a complaint regarding the circulation of the video and had also passed an order directing its deletion. A copy of the order was placed before the bench.

The prosecutor further submitted that this was not an isolated incident and alleged that there had been several instances of similar conduct in the past.

He informed the court that the judge had allegedly directed police to summon 69-year-old petitioner P. Venkatesh to the police station, following which he was arrested.

After hearing the submissions, Justice Nagaprasanna remarked that the entire street altercation was unnecessary and emphasised that judges must uphold public confidence not only within court premises but also in their conduct outside the courtroom.

“Just because one is a judge, it does not permit arrogance or ego. Judges must maintain dignity even outside the courts,” the judge observed.

The matter has been adjourned for further hearing.

--IANS

mka/dan

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