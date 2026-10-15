Salman Khan shares pic with Salim Khan, says he's the real monster at 91: God's been kind

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently took to social media on Thursday morning, to share a series of pictures with his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan.

In the pictures, the father-son duo are seen posing in cowboy hats. Expressing his admiration and gratitude, Salman called his father a “real monster” and said that God had been kind to him.

Sharing the pictures on his social media account, Salman wrote, “Howdy partner hee haw at 91 at 1 having one, baap baap hota hai, he is the real monster, hum sab ke baap mein hai dum Vande Mataram. Ek aur din nahi hota ek aur din kam hota hai, u guys get it? God’s been kind ..”

For the uninitiated, Salman shares an extremely close bond with his father and has often spoken about the values and upbringing he received from him.

He has previously spoken about how his father's guidance helped shape his personality and approach to life.

Salim Khan, one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated screenwriters, is best known for his iconic partnership with Javed Akhtar. Together, the duo penned umpteen number of landmark films, including Sholay, Deewaar, Zanjeer and Don.

Earlier this year, Salim Khan's hospitalisation had caused considerable concern within the Khan family. He was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital in February and remained under medical observation.

Salman's younger brother, actor Sohail Khan, later recalled the frightening experience during his appearance on the reality show Alliance.

Sohail revealed that their father had slipped into a semi-coma while hospitalised and that he had been staying beside him during the difficult period. Recalling the moment doctors warned the family that they might lose Salim, Sohail said the thought left him devastated.

“My heart sank,” Sohail recalled, explaining how deeply the possibility of losing his father affected him.

–IANS

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