October 08, 2026 7:55 PM हिंदी

Salman Khan pays an emotional tribute to 'Bhau' Nana Patekar: Rest in peace

Salman Khan pays an emotional tribute to 'Bhau' Nana Patekar: Rest in peace

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Bollywood actor Salman Khan paid an emotional tribute to 'Bhau' Nana Patekar.

Salman uploaded a black-and-white photograph of the late veteran actor on his Insta Stories and wrote, "Nanaaaaaaaaaa Rest in peace bhau...(sic)."

Salman Khan and Nana Patekar appeared together in the 1996 musical 'Khamoshi: The Musical', which also featured Manisha Koirala and Seema Biswas in crucial roles.

Nana Patekar played Joseph Braganza in the drama, while Salman was seen as Raj.

Manisha Koirala also remembered Nana Patekar as a remarkable performer whose dedication to his craft made an enduring contribution to cinema.

She wrote on her official handle, “Deeply saddened by the passing of a great actor, a remarkable presence and a true stalwart of the craft. His contribution to cinema and his dedication to his craft will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Other prominent faces from Bollywood also mourned the loss of the legendary actor with nostalgic social media posts.

Shah Rukh Khan recalled his first meeting with the veteran actor.

He said that when they first met, SRK was extremely nervous and was fiddling with his hair. Nana slapped his hand away and said, ‘hero ki tarah Baal mat bana...tu actor hai’!"

"He didn’t flatter you. He didn’t tell you what you wanted to hear. He told you what you needed to hear. That was Nana. Straightforward. Rough, honest and had the most beautiful smile", Shah Rukh Khan wrote on IG.

Revealing how Nana Patekar showed affection in his unique way, SRK added, "He would shout at you first, and then somewhere between the third or fourth insult, you realised you were being hugged. He loved me and I loved him back. He was a mentor, a teacher, a critic and a friend who beat me and everyone else around him in carrom game after game and relished his victories."

--IANS

pm/

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