Salman Khan lauds Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh on 'Koffee With Karan': Both are fantastic actors

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Bollywood actor Salman Khan will appear as the first guest on the latest and final season of Karan Johar’s beloved chat show, 'Koffee With Karan'.

As the makers dropped the preview of the much-awaited episode on Wednesday, Salman was seen candidly praising the young generation of actors, including both Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

Speaking fondly of the two actors, Salman praised their distinct acting styles and the uniqueness they bring to their every performance.

When host and filmmaker Karan Johar asked Salman to choose between Ranbir’s performance in 'Animal' and Ranveer’s in 'Dhurandhar', he refused to pick one, saying that both Ranbir and Ranbir did a tremendous job.

“Two different kinds of performances; you cannot compare any of them. Both are fantastic actors; one has got a tremendous amount of energy, one has got intensity. Both have different styles of acting,” Salman said.

Salman also applauded Ranveer’s restraint in his performance in 'Dhurandhar'. He brought to notice how, Ranveer, usually known for his boundless energy and larger-than-life personality, managed to deliver a controlled and composed performance for Aditya Dhar's directorial.

During the episode, Karan also disclosed how Salman came on board 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', after many big actors turned down the supporting role.

Recalling the meeting, Karan said that Salman simply told him, “You’ve been shopping; come narrate the film to me tomorrow.”

After KJo arrived at his apartment and narrated the film, Salman agreed to do the movie without even hearing the entire narration.

Not just that, Salman agreed even after Karan told him that there would be no remuneration for the special appearance.

Salman and Karan also remembered how during the climax of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' the camera operator accidentally shot the entire sequence in slow motion, forcing a complete reshoot. Rising to the occasion, Salman pushed his next shoot back by a day and completed the shoot.

--IANS

pm/