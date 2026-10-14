Salman Khan, KJo reveal ‘major production hiccup’ during ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ climax

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and his superstar guest Salman Khan will be seen sharing some interesting anecdotes about the 1998 film “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” in the ultimate season of the chat show “Koffee With Karan Season 9”.

On the premiere episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, Karan revealed how Salman was onboarded for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, after several leading actors turned down the supporting role.

Recalling the meeting, Karan shared that Khan casually told him, “You’ve been shopping, come narrate the film to me tomorrow.”

Karan arrived at Khan’s apartment and began narrating the film. Salman, dressed in striking yellow shorts, agreed to come sign the film without even hearing the entire narration.

He said yes despite the filmmaker telling him that there would be no remuneration for the special appearance.

The duo also spoke about the close bond between their families, recalling how Karan’s father personally flew to Mauritius to help secure government permissions for Salman’s then-ongoing shoot for Hello Brother.

They also reminisced about a major production hiccup during the climax of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where the camera operator accidentally shot the entire sequence in slow motion, forcing a complete reshoot. Salman then pushed his next shoot back by a day to stay back and complete the sequence.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Sana Saeed.

Set primarily across two time periods, the narrative follows the love-triangle between college friends Rahul, Anjali, and Tina. Years later, Rahul’s young daughter attempts to reunite him with his former best friend.

The film won numerous awards, including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The film remains a landmark in Hindi cinema for its cultural impact, music, and fashion influence.

New Episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 9 will air on JioHotstar.

--IANS

dc/