Salman Khan drops his intense look as a soldier from 'Battle Of Galwan'

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) After "Sikandar", Salman Khan is all set to grace the big screen once again with the forthcoming war drama, "Battle Of Galwan". Giving the movie buffs an initial glimpse of Apoorva Lakhia’s directorial, the makers have unveiled the first look poster from the drama.

Khan was seen sporting a mustache for his role as a soldier in "Battle Of Galwan". He was seen looking all fierce in his rugged battle avatar with a bloodied face and intense determination in his eyes.

The poster further included the words, "Over 15,000 feet above sea level India fought its most brutal battle without firing a single bullet."

The first look was dropped on the official IG handle for the film, along with the caption, “Blood, grit, and patriotism at 15,000 ft. Salman Khan is ready for the most powerful story of modern India. #BattleOfGalwan motion poster out now!". Khan also shared the poster on his official Insta handle.

For those who do not know, the Battle Of Galwan was an intense confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops back in 2020 in the Galwan Valley, a disputed border region in Ladakh. As firearms were prohibited in the region, the soldiers fought only with hands using sticks and stones. The clash marked the first fatalities in the Sino-Indian border conflict in almost 45 years.

Himesh Reshamiya has been roped in as the music composer for "Battle of Galwan", featuring Chitrangada Singh as the leading lady opposite Khan. It is further believed that the cast of the flick will also include three young male actors, who will be a part Khan’s core squad in the film.

The release date for "Battle Of Galwan" has not been unveiled as of now.

In addition to this, it is further reported that Khan will once again share the screen with his 'Saajan' co-star Sanjay Dutt in a forthcoming entertainer, reportedly titled "Ganga Ram".

