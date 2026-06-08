June 08, 2026 2:37 AM हिंदी

Salman Agha to replace Shan Masood as Pakistan Test captain: Report

Salman Agha to replace Shan Masood as Pakistan Test captain: Report

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Pakistan cricket is all set to see another change in Test captaincy with Salman Agha replacing Shan Masood who has a disappointing stint in the last three years.

Masood has lost 12 of the 16 Tests he has captained since the tour of Australia in December 2023 with fourth straight loss to Bangladesh last month.

Masood is the only captain from the top nine countries – excluding Bangladesh, Ireland and Afghanistan – losing his first 12 Tests in the 150-year history of the longer format, excluding Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

According to Telecomasia, Masood has requested the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi to not sack him for the sake of consistency but Naqvi has had enough and rues his decision to keep Masood despite Pakistan finishing ninth and last in the third cycle of World Test Championship last year.

“Naqvi has had enough of Masood and now he and his advisers believe that Agha is the best candidate to replace Masood with two tough Tests coming in the West Indies and three more in England in the next few months,” Telecomasia quoted as saying.

Pakistan plays two Tests in Trinidad starting from July 25 before they tour England where the first Test is in Leeds from August 19.

Masood also failed in the two-Test series with just one half century in four innings, which also makes his position in the squad untenable.

The coaching staff is set to continue with former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed as head coach and Umar Gul as bowling coach. There may be a new batting coach for the Caribbean tour.

PCB is also considering another former captain Mohammad Hafeez as director international cricket, a department important to get better cricket schedule and to monitor the progress of players.

“Hafeez is seen as the new director international cricket as he has the knowledge and acumen to guide Pakistan cricket,” said sources.

Hafeez told Telecomasia that he has yet to get any offer but will consider if there is any offer.

--IANS

hs/

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