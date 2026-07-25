Rs 6,970 crore Dwarka tunnel to transform Delhi-NCR connectivity

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The Centre's approval for the Rs 6,969.67 crore Dwarka Road Tunnel project is set to transform urban mobility in the National Capital Region (NCR) by easing traffic congestion, improving airport connectivity and providing a seamless link between West and South Delhi, an official statement said on Saturday.

The project will connect the Shiv Murti Interchange on the Dwarka Expressway (NH-248BB) with Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj, providing a high-speed route for commuters travelling from Gurugram, Dwarka, Indira Gandhi International Airport and West Delhi, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said.

It further highlighted a key feature of the corridor that is a 3.14-km twin-tube tunnel, including a 1.98-km stretch beneath the Southern Ridge, designed to improve connectivity while preserving one of Delhi's most ecologically sensitive areas.

The project is expected to significantly reduce dependence on congested routes such as Dhaula Kuan-IGI Airport-Mahipalpur, Chhatarpur-Mahipalpur and Rangpuri, resulting in faster and more reliable travel for commuters, airport passengers and commercial vehicles.

The corridor will also strengthen connectivity between Delhi and Gurugram by improving access to residential neighbourhoods, commercial centres, institutional hubs and the airport.

According to the government, the tunnel will complement NHAI's proposed AIIMS-Mahipalpur Elevated Corridor, which will connect it to the Barapullah Elevated Road, creating seamless east-west connectivity across Delhi and improving travel to East Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida.

The project is also expected to enhance the experience of domestic and international visitors by improving connectivity from the airport to major tourist attractions, including Qutub Minar, Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Hauz Khas Heritage Complex, Humayun's Tomb, Lodhi Garden and Chhatarpur Temple.

It will also facilitate smoother access to Bharat Mandapam, India Gate and other venues that host international conferences, exhibitions and cultural events, strengthening Delhi's tourism and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) ecosystem.

Besides easing congestion, the project has been designed with an emphasis on environmental sustainability. The underground tunnel beneath the Southern Ridge is expected to minimise surface disruption while preserving the capital's green cover.

The government said the Dwarka Tunnel Corridor is a strategic investment in future-ready transport infrastructure that will improve urban mobility, support economic activity and strengthen connectivity across the National Capital Region.

Earlier this month, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the 8.1-km, six-lane access-controlled corridor, which will be developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

--IANS

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