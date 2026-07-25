Kamal Haasan on Dharmendra Pradhan resignation: This is democracy in action

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has reacted to the massive political development with Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister of Education tendering his resignation.

On Saturday, the actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note, as he wrote, “Glad to see dialogue replacing confrontation. Dissent deserves dialogue. This is democracy in action. Pellet guns, electric shock batons and nail-studded lathis have no place in the land of Bapu. Equally, attacks on security personnel and public property must be examined fairly. Accountability cannot be selective”.

He further mentioned that the minister offering his resignation owing to massive public pressure is a bigger moment than the paper leaks which triggered the student movement against the education system.

“This moment and opportunity is bigger than paper leaks. I urge a National Commission on Education and Examination Reform, with a three-month roadmap to restore trust in examinations, reduce academic stress and modernise education, one that also hears Tamil Nadu's voice, where young Anitha's death first showed the human cost of a single high-stakes test. The Government's willingness to engage is welcome. Now let us ensure that dialogue leads to lasting reform. The road ahead is long, but Indians must walk it together”, he added.

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday, after weeks of massive student protests and consistent people’s movement in the heart of the national capital. The students sought his resignation over exam irregularities, particularly the NEET-UG paper leak. His resignation comes after the brutal crackdown by Delhi Police against protestors at Jantar Mantar on July 20.

The action by the cops flared up the entire nation, and angry citizens poured in huge numbers to support the students at Jantar Mantar. The protests also spread from Delhi to first the metro cities, and eventually small towns. The protests intensified after Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly removed by Delhi Police from the protest site at Jantar Mantar in the early hours of July 18 after completing 21 days of an indefinite hunger strike.

Authorities shifted him to a hospital, citing his deteriorating health, medical advice and compliance with a Delhi High Court order. Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive exams.

--IANS

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