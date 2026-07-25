July 25, 2026 7:32 PM हिंदी

70 startups seek Rs 1,500 crore investments at ASSOCHAM Investor Connect

70 startups seek Rs 1,500 crore investments at ASSOCHAM Investor Connect

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Around 70 startups sought investments worth nearly Rs 1,500 crore at the second edition of ASSOCHAM Investor Connect, which brought together entrepreneurs, investors, corporates and policymakers to strengthen India's innovation-driven startup ecosystem, the industry body said on Saturday.

More than 450 startups from across the country applied for the programme, out of which 200 were shortlisted after a rigorous evaluation process aligned with the investment priorities of participating investors.

A key highlight of this year's event was the sharp rise in participation by young innovators, whose share increased to around 30 per cent from nearly 15 per cent in the inaugural edition, reflecting growing entrepreneurial aspirations among India's youth.

Addressing the event, Dr Priyanka Shukla, CEO of MY Bharat under the Department of Youth Affairs, said India's entrepreneurial future extends well beyond metropolitan cities.

"India's youth do not lack ideas -- they need access, exposure, mentorship and opportunities. The next generation of founders will emerge not only from metros but also from Tier II, Tier III and Tier IV cities, villages and aspirational districts," she said.

Dr Panneerselvam Madanagopal, CEO of MeitY Startup Hub, said stronger partnerships between startups, industry and investors would shape the next generation of technology-led enterprises.

He said startups solving real-world problems, building intellectual property and creating sustainable businesses with strong governance would play a key role in driving India's innovation-led growth.

ASSOCHAM Assistant Secretary General Dr Ambika Sharma said the chamber remains committed to creating an ecosystem where promising startups receive not only access to capital but also mentorship, market linkages and strategic partnerships.

"We are endeavouring to extend our reach to Tier II and Tier III towns and cities while fostering meaningful collaborations that transform innovation into scalable enterprises," she said.

Additionally, the event saw participation from 28 leading investors who interacted with shortlisted startups through curated one-on-one pitching sessions across sectors such as defence tech, space tech, advanced manufacturing, climate tech, cybersecurity, fintech, SaaS, consumer tech, EV and mobility, health tech, clean tech, agritech and IT/ITeS.

--IANS

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