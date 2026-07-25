2nd T20I: Score around 220 is pretty good; glad work on has paid off, says Tilak Varma

Harare, July 25 (IANS) India vice-captain Tilak Varma expressed satisfaction with India's total of 219/5 against Zimbabwe in the second T20I at the Harare Sports Club, stating that a score around 200 was initially considered competitive on a challenging surface and that he was glad that his work on improving hitting skills has paid off.

Varma smashed a crisp 29-ball 60, anchored the middle overs alongside Ishan Kishan (81 off 44 balls) to propel India to a commanding total. "Obviously, batting in the middle overs was slightly challenging here. But if you see, I think our score is around 220, if I'm not wrong. So, we feel it's a pretty good score.

“Shreyas and I were talking that anything around 200 would be a really good score here. But when you think about 200, obviously the score can go to 220, especially the way Ishan batted. It was tremendous to watch," Varma said in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

Speaking on his flexible role in the lineup and his philosophy on finishing matches, Varma chose to speak about the importance of grounded shot-making over high-risk aerial options. "Honestly, I love batting in the top order. But I always say that wherever the team needs me, I'm up for it.

“In the middle overs especially, you want to hit the gaps down the ground, so you can't take too much risk over the fielders. If you want to score through the ground, then you can become a good finisher. Since childhood, I've always aimed to finish games. So, that's what I'm trying to do."

He also credited head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI CoE head of cricket VVS Laxman, who’s the stand-in head coach in Zimbabwe, for technical guidance. "Since the Ireland and England series, I have been talking with our head coach, Gautam sir, and now with Laxman sir as well, about wanting to work through the ground.

“If you hit through the ground, your consistency improves. I spoke a lot with Gautam sir about finding the gaps. I really worked hard during the one-week break we had after the England series. I'm happy that it came through for me today."

--IANS

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