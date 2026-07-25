Indian team to hold training camp in Delhi ahead of Mixed Disability Cricket Series against England

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) has announced that the Indian team will hold a training camp in Delhi starting July 26, in preparation for the Mixed Disability Cricket Series against England, which is scheduled to take place from August 5 to August 19 across venues in England.

The Indian team will conduct a training camp starting on July 26 at Chhawla, near Dwarka in New Delhi, to finalise its preparations for the England series.

The seven-match IT20 series kicks off with the first two games at OurCoop County Ground, Derby, on August 5 and August 7. The third match will be held at Uptonsteel Grace Road, Leicester, on August 9. The fourth game takes place at the County Ground, Hove, on August 12. After that, the series moves to Arundel for the fifth and sixth matches on August 15 and August 16. The series will finish with the seventh and final IT20 at Lord’s Cricket Ground on August 19. All matches are set to start at 2:30 PM local time.

The support team for the England tour features Rohit Jhalani, a former Rajasthan Ranji captain, as Head Coach, along with Dev Dutt as Coach, Rohit Sharma as Fielding Coach, Ramswaroop Saini handling Strength & Conditioning, and Mayank Pushkar serving as Physio.

DCCI Secretary Ravi Kant Chauhan said, “The Mixed Disability Cricket Series is another landmark opportunity for our players to showcase their talent on the international stage. We are confident the team will compete with determination, uphold the spirit of inclusive cricket and make the country proud. I extend my best wishes to the players and support staff for a successful tour of England.”

The DCCI also thanked ICC Chairman Jay Shah for his ongoing support for differently-abled cricket in India. Additionally, the council appreciated Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) President Rohan Jaitley for supporting the organisation of the national training camp in Delhi, which will be vital for the team’s preparations before the England tour.

--IANS

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