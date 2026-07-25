July 25, 2026 9:10 PM हिंदी

Jr Women Academy C'ship: Bhai Behla, MP Academy win on Day 2

Bhai Behla, MP Academy win on Day 2 of the 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 (Zone A & B) being held in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Gwalior, July 25 (IANS) Bhai Behla Hockey Academy Bhagta and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy registered wins in their respective Pool B matches on the second day of the 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 (Zone A & B) held in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday.

In the first match of the day in Pool B, Bhai Behla Hockey Academy Bhagta put up a clinical performance to win 4-0 against Mumbai Schools Sports Association. Deepa Upadhyay (3’) opened the scoring early on, followed by goals by Jaskarndeep Kaur (13’), Dewika (56’) and Punita (58’) in a comfortable win for their team.

In the second and final match of Pool B, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy registered a commanding 9-0 victory over Ritu Rani Hockey Academy. Tanvi (10’, 33’), Priyanshi Bhanwar (24’, 26’) and Sujata Jayant (15’, 36’) scored two goals each, while Hirva Purohit (31’), Gungun Kaur (34’) and Kanak Pal (37’) contributed a goal apiece to complete the comprehensive win.

Earlier on Friday, Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy, Ritu Rani Hockey Academy and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy registered convincing victories in their respective Pool A and Pool B encounters on the opening day of the tournament.

The 11-day tournament will conclude on August 3, with the top teams from both pools competing for the championship title.

A total of 12 academy teams have been divided into two pools of six teams each, with every team playing the others in its respective pool during the league stage. The top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for August 2, followed by the third-place playoff and the final on August 3.

The tournament will follow a league format during the pool stage, with teams earning three points for a win, one point for a draw, and no points for a loss. In classification matches where a winner is required, tied contests will be decided by a shoot-out in accordance with the FIH Tournament Regulations.

--IANS

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