Salma Hayek remembers American labour leader, Dolores Huerta and her contribution to society

Los Angeles, Oct 29 (IANS) Hollywood actress Salma Hayek paid tribute to the American labor leader, Dolores Huerta. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared 2 videos and a picture with the leader.

Dolores Huerta was a pioneering American labour leader and civil rights activist who fought for the rights of agricultural workers. She passed away on October 28, 2026 at the age of 96.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she recollected her 1st meeting with the leader. She wrote, “Dolores Huerta. Six years ago I asked God to let us keep the gift of you for another century. We got 96 years of you fighting for us, for justice, for equality, for dignity. Our legendary civil rights leader, the angel for undocumented and Latin American workers in the United States”.

She further mentioned, “I will never forget the day I met you. The best way I know to honor you is to keep doing what you taught us. By fighting for the underrepresented and using my influence for good. Thank you for coming into our world”.

Dolores Huerta was born in Dawson, New Mexico, and grew up in Stockton, California, where she witnessed the struggles of working-class families. After briefly working as a schoolteacher, she turned to community organising. In 1962, she co-founded the National Farm Workers Association with political activist Cesar Chavez, which later became the United Farm Workers (UFW).

She played a crucial role in the 1965 Delano grape strike and nationwide grape boycotts, helping secure better wages and working conditions for farmworkers. She popularised the rallying cry “Si, se puede (Yes, we can). A prominent advocate for women’s rights, immigrant rights and social justice, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012.

--IANS

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