Farmers in TN's Salem raise alarm over poor yield from subsidised maize seeds

Salem (Tamil Nadu), Sep 6 (IANS ) Maize farmers in several parts of Tamil Nadu's Salem district have raised concerns over the performance of a seed variety distributed by the state Agriculture Department under a government subsidy scheme, claiming that poor yields have left many unable to recover their cultivation costs.

Farmers in Attur, Pethanaickenpalayam, Vazhapadi, and neighbouring areas said the variety -- Advanta 762 -- supplied last season was unsuitable for Salem’s soil and climatic conditions.

They have urged the government to provide an alternative variety or restore the earlier subsidy system that allowed them to purchase seeds of their choice.

Salem District Farmers’ Welfare Association President V.S. Govindaraj said farmers harvested only about 15 bags of maize per acre from the subsidised seeds last year, compared with nearly 40 bags from better-performing varieties.

A successful maize crop could earlier earn a farmer a profit of around Rs 2 lakh, he said. However, cultivators using the subsidised variety struggled even to meet their expenses.

The seeds, normally priced at around Rs 420 per kilogram, are being supplied to farmers at Rs 320 after subsidy. Many cultivators are reportedly reluctant to purchase the same variety again this season.

Govindaraj alleged that farmers in some places were being warned that refusing to buy the seeds could affect their eligibility for other government benefits.

He also expressed concern that the seeds, which have a limited shelf life, could expire if they remained unsold.

The state has sanctioned 58 tonnes of subsidised maize seeds for Salem this season, including 18.5 tonnes for Pethanaickenpalayam block. Distribution is focused on Attur, Gangavalli, Pethanaickenpalayam, Kolathur, and Thalaivasal.

Agriculture officials, however, defended Advanta 762, saying it was notified by the Union government for cultivation in five states. Supplied through the National Seeds Corporation, it is distributed across 20 Tamil Nadu districts.

Officials said the Salem allocation would cover approximately 1,866 hectares and that every batch was inspected before distribution and met the prescribed 90 per cent germination standard.

Joint Director of Agriculture K. Srinivasan attributed last year’s poor yield mainly to inadequate rainfall. Under favourable conditions, the certified F1 variety could yield around 3.5 tonnes per acre, he said. The department has also sourced the cheaper DHM 206 variety following farmers’ reluctance to buy Advanta 762.

--IANS

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